Manager of the KN Root Beer restaurant Thelma Casteel stands in front of the longtime Graham business and one she has called home for 46 years. Casteel will be leaving KN on Feb. 1 after working at the restaurant since she was only 20 years of age. Leader photo by Thomas Wallner
Graham Lady Blues player Emma Ranger led the offense Tuesday night against Burkburnett with 11 points. Leader photo by David Flynn
Graham’s Kaylea Wright waits for a serve during the opening tennis dual of the 2017 spring season against Burkburnett on Jan. 12. Leader photo by Evan Grice
Newcastle’s K.C. Shields scored 23 points Tuesday night as the Lady Cats moved to 4-0 in district play defeating Graford on the road. Leader photo by Bryan Ray
Bryson’s Hayle Leatherwood scored seven points Tuesday night as the Cowgirls defeated Throckmorton by a score of 35-33 to even their district record at 2-2. Leader photo by Evan Grice

News Stories

Graham sales tax rebates down about 4 percent

The city of Graham started the new year with a drop of almost 4 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for January.

By Brenda Sommer

County nearer to cloud-based system

Young County commissioners were given an update from Net Data last Monday, Jan. 9, that the migration of their servers to the cloud would begin within the 2017 calendar year.

By Thomas Wallner

GISD takes look at plans to improve student performance

A public hearing on Graham ISD’s 2015-16 state performance assessment was held last week to discuss the district’s struggles with English language learning and special education students.

By Thomas Wallner

Leader photos by Thomas Wallner

Shelter hosts open house

The Humane Society of Young County invited the community to see the shelter’s changes and meet their new staff at an open house event on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Emergency Dispatch Call Sheet

Friday, Jan. 13
12:37 a.m. – Miscellaneous call to the fire department, Calaveras St., Graham.
2:10 a.m. – Medical emergency, W. Elm, Olney, taken to Hamilton Hospital.

By Brenda Sommer

A sign that was placed years ago at Fourth and West streets, announcing the new Salt Creek Park would be coming in the summer 2014, includes a small secondary sign placed on it that reads, “When the US Corps of Engineers makes a decision.” President Barack Obama signed the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the the Nation Act into law Dec. 16 and effectively removed the Corps of Engineers from the project. (File photo)

Bill breathes life back into Salt Creek Park

A recent move in Congress may finally mean construction could begin on the long-delayed Salt Creek Park project, the City Council announced Thursday.

By Thomas Wallner

Christopher Nathan Cunningham

Man pleads guilty in jail fight death

A Jacksboro resident has been sentenced to 20 months in state jail in the 2015 beating death of a man while both were inmates in the Young County Detention Center.

By Brenda Sommer

Leader photo by Thomas Wallner

New faces at GPD

Officers Holly Ferguson and Olton Kirk Freeman are sworn in as officers for the Graham Police Department by Municipal Court Judge Teresa Bishop on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Sports

Burkburnett takes bite out of Graham

BURKBURNETT - Pressure can sometimes create diamonds. Tuesday night, however, pressure turned whatever momentum the Graham Steers and Lady Blues had into district dust.

Graham tennis teams open 2017 spring season

Cold weather is never suitable when playing certain sports, especially tennis. But this was the hand dealt to the Steers and Lady Blues when they opened the spring 2017 season Jan.

Sims named to TSWA all-state

It’s not uncommon for a volleyball player to have an outstanding regular season performance. Something that isn’t so common is for the same player to have just as stellar of an offseason.

Obituaries

Leighton Jared Shifflett

Leighton Jared Shifflett, 24 of Graham, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Young County. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at Faith Center.

Velma Jo Gowens

Velma Jo Gowens, 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Graham. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. in Salem Crestview United Methodist Church.

Carol Lesley Mahan

Carol Lesley Mahan, 65, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Graham. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.

