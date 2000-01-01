Graham’s Nicole King looks to go up for a layup on a drive to the basket during the second half Friday night against the Chico Lady Dragons. Leader photo by Evan Grice
Graham’s Wesley Martin looks to drive his way around a Springtown defender during the first half of a non-district game Friday night from Graham High School. The Steers won the game over the Porcupines by a score of 75-46 to improve to 8-2 on the season. Leader photo by Evan Grice
Dual credit welding student Saul Hernandez arrives early to class to help prep metal at North Central Texas College’s Graham. (Photo courtesy Elizabeth Deiter, NCTC)
Graham resident Mary Braddock stands with her great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Sams, 8, at the annual Cookie Day celebration which Braddock held at her home on Westwood Drive last Friday afternoon. Leader photos by Samantha Isbell
Graham’s Skylar Morris brings the ball down the court Saturday morning during the Santo Tournament from the Santo High School gymnasium. Leader photo by Evan Grice

News Stories

Graham sales tax rebates stay consistent

The city of Graham saw a drop of 3.64 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for December, and year-to-date the city’s rebates are down 6.35 percent.

By Brenda Sommer

Man arrested on numerous child pornography charges

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on charges he was in possession of child pornography.

Alcohol OK’d for food truck event

There were no objections by the Graham city council regarding an alcohol variance on the square for the 2017 Food Truck Championship.

By Thomas Wallner

Graham resident Mary Braddock stands with her great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Sams, 8, at the annual Cookie Day celebration which Braddock held at her home on Westwood Drive last Friday afternoon. Leader photos by Samantha Isbell

Sweet holiday tradition spans generations

Graham resident Mary Braddock held her annual “Cookie Day” celebration last Friday at her home on Westwood Drive, where she provided thousands of free cookies to about 375 Graham residents, some of

By Samantha Isbell

County may finally get arrival OK on new voting machines

Young County’s new voting machines – which were purchased in 2014 – are expected to be delivered on Jan. 3 Election Administrator Lauren Sullivan said.

By Thomas Wallner

Emergency Dispatch Call Sheet

Compiled and written
by Brenda Sommer
editor@grahamleader.com
Thursday, Dec. 8

Major cold front to bring bitter cold to all of North Texas

Today’s the last chance for folks in North Texas to prep in relatively warm weather before a major arctic front arrives tonight, bringing blisteringly cold temperatures for the next two days.

By Brenda Sommer

The 36th annual Living Christmas Tree, presented by First Baptist Church in Graham, takes place Dec. 9-11 at 7 p.m. nightly at the First Baptist Church auditorium, 620 4th St. The event is free and tickets are not needed. Contributed photo

Living Christmas Tree production to be presented this weekend

First Baptist Church of Graham will present their 36th annual "Living Christmas Tree" production this weekend, providing Christian holiday entertainment to residents of the Lake Country.

By Samantha Isbell

Sports

Graham’s Nicole King looks to go up for a layup on a drive to the basket during the second half Friday night against the Chico Lady Dragons. Leader photo by Evan Grice

Graham extinguishes Lady Dragons; extends win streak

In the true spirit of the holidays, the Graham Lady Blues decided to give back Friday night against Chico.

Graham’s Wesley Martin looks to drive his way around a Springtown defender during the first half of a non-district game Friday night from Graham High School. The Steers won the game over the Porcupines by a score of 75-46 to improve to 8-2 on the season. Leader photo by Evan Grice

Steers snap losing streak with win over Springtown Porcupines

There was a definite sense of frustration in the way the Graham Steers played Friday night at home.

Newcastle Lady Cats fall vs. Haskell

It’s safe to say there was anything but a festive mood Friday night in Newcastle.

Obituaries

Pam Neal

Pam Neal, 59, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Olney. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec.

John Henry ‘Johnny’ Gibbs

John Henry "Johnny" Gibbs, 88, of Graham went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. A graveside funeral was held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m.

Mary Frances Wheat Wickham

Mary Frances Wheat Wickham, 88, of Amarillo, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. She peacefully passed in the care of Plum Creek Nursing Home and Interim Hospice of Amarillo.

Social Stream

The Graham Leader

GRAHAM OFFICE
 620 Oak Street 
P.O. Box 600
 Graham, Texas 76450
Phone: (940) 549-7800
 Fax: (940) 549-4364

 