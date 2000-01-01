News Stories
Graham police believe a sheriff’s deputy killed his son, then turned the gun on himself in the case of two men found dead on Cherry Street Thursday.
By Leader Staff Report
The 2017 Grahammy Awards and Taste of Graham kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 24 in the Young County Arena with over 400 attending the two events.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
12:37 a.m. – Burglar alarm going off, W. Main, Olney.
12:58 p.m. – Information shared, W. Elm, Olney.
By Brenda Sommer
A Graham man and his adult son were found dead at a Cherry St. house Thursday morning.
By Thomas Wallner
The city of Graham started the new year with a drop of almost 4 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for January.
By Brenda Sommer
Young County commissioners were given an update from Net Data last Monday, Jan. 9, that the migration of their servers to the cloud would begin within the 2017 calendar year.
By Thomas Wallner
A public hearing on Graham ISD’s 2015-16 state performance assessment was held last week to discuss the district’s struggles with English language learning and special education students.
By Thomas Wallner
The Humane Society of Young County invited the community to see the shelter’s changes and meet their new staff at an open house event on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Sports
BURKBURNETT - Pressure can sometimes create diamonds. Tuesday night, however, pressure turned whatever momentum the Graham Steers and Lady Blues had into district dust.
Cold weather is never suitable when playing certain sports, especially tennis. But this was the hand dealt to the Steers and Lady Blues when they opened the spring 2017 season Jan.
It’s not uncommon for a volleyball player to have an outstanding regular season performance. Something that isn’t so common is for the same player to have just as stellar of an offseason.
Obituaries
Donna Laurie Kanaporius, 59, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Richard Allen Easter was born Feb. 3, 1942 in Graham, to Clifford Thurman and Betty Lorene Skipper Easter. He married Audra B. Evans in Jack County on Aug. 3, 1958.
Anna Joyce Owens, 87, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Decatur. Graveside will be held Wednesday, Febr. 1, at 3 p.m. in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Social Stream
The Graham Leader