News Stories
As we wrap up 2016 and prepare to venture into the new year, the Graham Leader is taking a look back at the local news that happened over the past 12 months.
By Samantha Isbell
Young County Judge John Bullock gives the oath of office to eight county elected officials on Sunday, Jan. 1 in the Young County courthouse.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
9:34 p.m. – Things got suspicious on Rosser Ranch Road, Young County.
10:23 p.m. – Weatherford PD arrested a guy on a Young County warrant.
By Brenda Sommer
The city of Graham saw a drop of 3.64 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for December, and year-to-date the city’s rebates are down 6.35 percent.
By Brenda Sommer
A 70-year-old man has been arrested on charges he was in possession of child pornography.
There were no objections by the Graham city council regarding an alcohol variance on the square for the 2017 Food Truck Championship.
By Thomas Wallner
Graham resident Mary Braddock held her annual “Cookie Day” celebration last Friday at her home on Westwood Drive, where she provided thousands of free cookies to about 375 Graham residents, some of
By Samantha Isbell
Young County’s new voting machines – which were purchased in 2014 – are expected to be delivered on Jan. 3 Election Administrator Lauren Sullivan said.
By Thomas Wallner
Sports
If there’s one thing the Graham Steers have coming into the new year, it’s momentum.
While the biggest New Year’s blowout party might have happened last Saturday, there was another that took place Monday night.
NEWCASTLE - Basketball is often a game full of second chances. Newcastle Lady Cats player K.C. Shields found this out at just the right time Friday afternoon.
Obituaries
Samuel Odis Lewis passed away Jan. 5, 2017 in Graham.
Louis Thurman “Snuffy” Farmer, 96, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Graham.
Jimmie C. "Jim" Nicklas, 75, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Social Stream
The Graham Leader