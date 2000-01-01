A body was discovered Saturday, July 2, in one of the clothing donation boxes at the back of the Loving Highway Church of Christ in the 1000 block of Loving Highway in Graham. The deceased was identified as David Donald, 33, of Graham. Leader file photo
Graham’s Cameron Mason and his Steers teammates managed to win three games over the holiday break at the Roundball Reunion tournament in Fredericksburg. Leader photo by David Flynn
Newcastle’s Holly Manos goes up for a layup during the first half Friday afternoon against Knox City at Newcastle High School. Manos finished with 11 points in the game. The Lady Cats won the game over the Houndettes by a score of 54-51. Leader photos by Evan Grice
Newcastle’s Gage Bozeman dribbles the ball from the top of the key on offense Friday evening against Knox City at Newcastle High School. Bozeman finished with 19 points in the game. Leader photo by Evan Grice

News Stories

Deaths, crime, water bills top news in July, August 2016

As we wrap up 2016 and prepare to venture into the new year, the Graham Leader is taking a look back at the local news that happened over the past 12 months.

By Samantha Isbell

Making matters official

Young County Judge John Bullock gives the oath of office to eight county elected officials on Sunday, Jan. 1 in the Young County courthouse.

Emergency Dispatch Call Sheet

Tuesday, Dec. 27
9:34 p.m. – Things got suspicious on Rosser Ranch Road, Young County.
10:23 p.m. – Weatherford PD arrested a guy on a Young County warrant.

By Brenda Sommer

Graham sales tax rebates stay consistent

The city of Graham saw a drop of 3.64 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for December, and year-to-date the city’s rebates are down 6.35 percent.

By Brenda Sommer

Man arrested on numerous child pornography charges

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on charges he was in possession of child pornography.

Alcohol OK’d for food truck event

There were no objections by the Graham city council regarding an alcohol variance on the square for the 2017 Food Truck Championship.

By Thomas Wallner

Graham resident Mary Braddock stands with her great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Sams, 8, at the annual Cookie Day celebration which Braddock held at her home on Westwood Drive last Friday afternoon. Leader photos by Samantha Isbell

Sweet holiday tradition spans generations

Graham resident Mary Braddock held her annual “Cookie Day” celebration last Friday at her home on Westwood Drive, where she provided thousands of free cookies to about 375 Graham residents, some of

By Samantha Isbell

County may finally get arrival OK on new voting machines

Young County’s new voting machines – which were purchased in 2014 – are expected to be delivered on Jan. 3 Election Administrator Lauren Sullivan said.

By Thomas Wallner

Sports

Steers go 3-1 at Roundball Reunion

If there’s one thing the Graham Steers have coming into the new year, it’s momentum.

Graham winter baseball blanks WF High 18-0

While the biggest New Year’s blowout party might have happened last Saturday, there was another that took place Monday night.

Newcastle Lady Cats survive against KC Houndettes

NEWCASTLE - Basketball is often a game full of second chances. Newcastle Lady Cats player K.C. Shields found this out at just the right time Friday afternoon.

Obituaries

Samuel Odis Lewis

Samuel Odis Lewis passed away Jan. 5, 2017 in Graham.

Louis Thurman ‘Snuffy’ Farmer

Louis Thurman “Snuffy” Farmer, 96, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Graham. 

Jimmie C. ‘Jim’ Nicklas

Jimmie C. "Jim" Nicklas, 75, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

