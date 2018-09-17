LCS: New truck on its way to PK VFD

The Possum Kingdom East Fire and Ambulance Auxiliary has purchased a new fire truck for the PK East Volunteer Fire Department.

Carol Stanford, auxiliary member, said the auxiliary purchased the vehicle from Steele Fire Apparatus of Haskell for $67,537. The money comes from the sales the auxiliary holds on the third Saturday of each month except December which is held on the second Saturday. The VFD informed the auxiliary for the need of a new truck in December 2017.

The truck is being taken to New Mexico to show other fire departments before arriving at the lake in time to be shown off at Possum Fest on Oct. 6 in front of the PK Chamber of Commerce. The acquisition of the truck brings the department to seven total vehicles.

The new truck will come with new jaws of life, a spreader and a NXTGEN cutter. These will allow firefighters to be more equipped to cut into and remove doors from vehicles in serious accidents. The truck will also arrive with extra battery packs, hose upgrade kits, chassis lift kit, skid plate, running guard and a brush guard cage, which is important because Stanford said the previous brush guard was damaged in the Surprise Fire.

The PK east auxiliary takes item donations every Saturday, except for the day of the sale, from 9 a.m. to noon at the PK Lions Club building at 142 La Villa Road in Graford. The auxiliary requests for people not to leave donated items outside the fire station or Lions Club other than Saturdays. For more information call Roberta at 214- 542-1297 or leave a message at the office at 940-779-2414.

For more information on the new truck, the PK east auxiliary and the PK east VFD read the Sept. 19 edition of the Lake Country Sun inside of The Graham Leader.