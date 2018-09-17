LCS: North Texas Giving Day is Thursday

Palo Pinto County nonprofit organizations will be taking donations Thursday, Sept. 20, during the 18 hour long fundraising event North Texas Giving Day.

North Texas Giving Day is an area fundraiser where for 18 hours donations can be provided to nonprofits in a 20-county area. Palo Pinto County joins 19 other North Texas counties during the online giving day with over 2,767 registered nonprofits.

Communities Foundation of Texas created the online platform www.northtexasgivingday.org with searchable profiles for participating organizations, and last year many organizations took advantage of the fundraising program.

In Palo Pinto County three organizations will be taking part in the event. They are Meals on Wheels of Palo Pinto County from Mineral Wells, Children’s Alliance Center for Palo Pinto County Mineral Wells and Community Animal Rescue Effort from Mingus.

Other surrounding area organizations that are also participating include People Feeding People from Weatherford, Meals for the Hearts from Cleburne, East Parker County Library, Parker County Center of Hope, 1958 of Wise County and many more.

Donations made on Sept. 20 will be tax deductible. Donations may be given starting at 6 a.m. and will be open until midnight. There is no minimum or maximum donation. However, donations from $25 to $10,000 will qualify for bonus funds and prizes for the non-profits.

To make a donation go to www.northtexasgivingday.org on Sept. 20 where organizations can be searched and donors can make a donation to the organizations of their choosing. The North Texas Giving Day website accepts credit or debit card donations from their website and donors do not need to live in the area to donate.

For more information about North Texas Giving Day read the Lake Country Sun inside The Graham Leader's Sept. 19 edition or contact Communities Foundation of Texas at 214-750-4222, or by email at northtexasgivingday@cftexas.org.