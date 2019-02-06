LCS:PK Women's Club hosting upcoming events

The Possum Kingdom Women's Club has been a part of the community by supporting other non-profits and schools for 50 years.

"We do fundraising for scholarships for Graford High School," Jo Lynn Miller, the club's publicity chair, said. "We have four people on scholarships that we are following through their semesters in college."

She said each year the club awards two $500 scholarships to recent high school graduates and two scholarships to college students who they have been following.

Miller said the group also fundraises for Charlie's Angels, United Electric Cooperative for people who need help paying their bills, The Possum Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department and Camp Grady Spruce.

