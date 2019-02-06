  • The Possum Kingdom Women’s Club will host a Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the Mardi Gras Parade on March 2. The Women’s Club raises funds to give back to the community through scholarships, other non-profits and paying bills for those in need. Contributed Photo

LCS:PK Women's Club hosting upcoming events

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 12:06pm
By: 
Nathan Lawson
nathan.lawson@ttu.edu

The Possum Kingdom Women's Club has been a part of the community by supporting other non-profits and schools for 50 years.

"We do fundraising for scholarships for Graford High School," Jo Lynn Miller, the club's publicity chair, said. "We have four people on scholarships that we are following through their semesters in college."

She said each year the club awards two $500 scholarships to recent high school graduates and two scholarships to college students who they have been following.

Miller said the group also fundraises for Charlie's Angels, United Electric Cooperative for people who need help paying their bills, The Possum Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department and Camp Grady Spruce.

For the full article read the Lake Country Sun inside the Wednesday editions of The Graham Leader and Breckenridge American.

The Graham Leader

GRAHAM OFFICE
620 Oak Street
P.O. Box 600
Graham, Texas 76450
Phone: (940) 549-7800
Fax: (940) 549-4364

Graham Leader Copyright © 2019