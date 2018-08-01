4-H rifle, pistol teams do well at district match

Members of Palo Pinto County 4-H recently participated in the District Rifle and Pistol Match in Wichita Falls and the Senior Rifle Team will advance to state.

The Senior Rifle Team members were Brandon Williams, Rachel Novakovic, Jacob Molder and Ross Trigg.

The team placed third at district and will advance to the state contest that will be held this month in Victoria.

High Point Individuals were Brandon Williams, fourth; Rachel Novakovic, seventh; Jacob Molder, 10th; and Ross Trigg, 11th.

The Senior Pistol Team placed fourth at district, and those members were Brandon Williams, Allie Thurman, Ross Trigg and Rachel Novakovic.

High Point Individuals in the senior pistol contest were Brandon Williams, fourth and Allie Thurman, ninth.

Brandon Williams was awarded the “Top Gun” award for being the overall high point male in the Senior Division.

Some Intermediate age 4-Hers who participated in the rifle match at district and were High Point Individuals were Rylan Trigg, second and Kayleb Carter, ninth.

Kayleb Carter was also the fourth high individual in the pistol contest and he was the second place overall high point male in the Intermediate Division.

The Junior Rifle Team placed third at the district contest, and those team members were Abby Pruitt, Alyssa Kidwiler, Michael Zinn and Abbey Edwards.

High Point Individuals in the Junior Rifle contest were Abbey Edwards, fifth; Abby Pruitt, sixth and Michael Zinn, 10th.

The Junior Pistol team won second place at district and those team members were Alyssa Kidwiler, Michael Zinn and Abby Pruitt. High Point Individuals in the Junior Pistol contest were Alyssa Kidwiler, fifth; Michael Zinn, seventh and Abby Pruitt, ninth.