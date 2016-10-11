Graford High School Honor Rolls
All A Honor Roll
7th grade: Emma Taylor.
8th grade: Brett Phillips, Austin Polk.
9th grade: Tanner Ford, Sofia Hincapie, Tyler Lemley, Adriana Ramirez, Tanner Waters.
10th grade: Reyna Herrera, Garrett McAllister, Eric Phillips, Preston Tabor.
11th grade: Maria Garea, Petra Bilikova, Taylor Gregory, Sunni Lemley, Damita Montalvo, Martin Pedreira, Lynn van Bernem.
12th grade: Megan Coston, Alexis Gee, Betsy Lizalde, Gabriella Padilla, Michael Phillips, Rachel Ray, Chad Rhoades.
A-B Honor Roll
7th grade: Hailee Choate, Teagan Ford, Zach Graham, Veronica Herrera.
8th grade: Makenna Carlyle, Michael Goen, Emma Lee, Cynthia Morales, David Phillips, Lauren Wilde, Sydney Winters.
9th grade: Chelsea Baldwin, Carolina Feregrino, Chris Higgins, Bryce Hurst, Genny Lizalde, Tali Newsom.
10th grade: Jacqueline Feregrino, Olivia Montalvo, Rode Newton, Keagan Rogers, Remington Shields, Carolina Torres.
11th grade: Lacie Bell, Sawyer Brown, Colton Davis, James Kincaid, Rebecca Richardson, Shasta Welch.
12th grade: Esmeralda Balvantin, Leo Balvantin, Eric Burleson, Kacey Christopher, Riley Woodruff.