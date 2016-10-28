Graford ISD plans Veterans' Day celebration

Graford ISD invites all area veterans to its annual Veterans Day celebration, set for Friday, Nov. 11.

Events begins at 8:45 a.m., when veterans will gather in the library for a meet and greet with a light breakfast provided by GHS’ culinary arts students.

There will be art on display from students in prekindergarten through sixth grade, as well as a “Hall of Heroes” photo display of students’ family members who have served the country in the military. Also on display will be GHS students’ entries in the patriotism art contest, the winner of which will be announced during the celebration.

The program begins at 9:30 in the Graford Gym, and promises to be an old-fashioned, patriotic, student-led celebration. There will be musical performances by students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and three high school groups will make presentations. Members of Americans Volunteer Reserve of Graham will post and retire the colors, and guest speaker will be Greg Melton of the AVR.

The public and all veterans are invited to attend the celebration.