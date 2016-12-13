Lattimore named to BRA board 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed James P. Lattimore Jr. of Graford to the Brazos River Authority board of directors.

He will fulfill the term of William Masterson of Guthrie, who died in September. Lattimore’s term is set to expire Feb. 1, 2019.

Lattimore is owner of The Lattimore Company. He is a member of the National Solid Wastes Management Association, Texas Solid Waste Association of North America, Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Wildlife Association and the Texas Wind Consortium.

He is a member of the Rotary Club of Fort Worth, the McDonald Observatory Board Executive Committee and the First Presbyterian Church Men’s Association. Additionally, he is a director of the Possum Kingdom Lake Association and a former delegate of the North Texas Central Texas Council of Governments.

Lattimore received bachelor of science and master of science degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and was honorably discharged from the Army.

The 21-member BRA board is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. They serve six-year terms with one-third of the board being replaced each odd numbered year.

The Brazos River Authority, with headquarters in Waco, is the oldest river authority in Texas.

Created by the Texas Legislature in 1929, the authority’s 42,000-square-mile territory includes all or part of 70 counties, extending from the Texas-New Mexico border west of Lubbock to the Gulf of Mexico near Freeport.

The BRA built, owns and operates three reservoirs: lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury and Limestone. In addition to these water supply reservoirs, the BRA contracts with the Corps of Engineers for the water supply storage space at eight federal multi-purpose flood control and water conservation reservoirs: lakes Whitney, Belton, Proctor, Somerville, Stillhouse Hollow, Granger, Georgetown and Aquilla.