Palo Pinto County youth compete at state level

Palo Pinto County 4-H was represented at the 72nd annual Texas 4-H Roundup by a scholarship recipient, two soil judging teams and a rifle team. Roundup was held in early June with most events being held at Texas A&M University.

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation distributed more than $2.4 million in scholarships to outgoing 4-H members this year. Texas 4-H Roundup is the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, with more than 4,000 participants competing in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week-long event. Most of the events require each individual or team to qualify at the county and district level.

Palo Pinto County 4-H was represented by two teams from Graford 4-H in the Soil Judging Contest. The team of Montana Cantrell, Jacky Feregrino and Rebecca Richardson placed fifth, and the team of Makenna Carlyle, Haylie Moss and Carolina Torres brought home sixth place. Both teams were coached by Robert Ray.

Palo Pinto County 4-H also had a state qualifying senior rifle team that participated at the State Indoor Rifle Match in Victoria. That team consisted of Jacob Molder, Rachel Novakovic, Ross Trigg and Brandon Williams.

A Palo Pinto County 4-H member was recognized for her 4-H involvement and academic success. Carli Fenner, a recent graduate of Mineral Wells High School and a member of the Sturdivant 4-H Club, was awarded the $10,000 Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation Scholarship. Carli is the daughter of Scott and Tami Fenner and is completing an eight-year 4-H career with projects in Rabbits, Photography and Livestock Judging. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to study Agricultural Economics.

4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, cultivating confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. More than 65,000 Texas youth are enrolled members of 4-H community clubs in Texas.

Another 850,000 Texas youth get involved in 4-H at school, in after school programs, or at neighborhood or youth centers. Those who attend 4-H Roundup are able to display the leadership skills, citizenship development, team building and competition skills learned throughout the year.