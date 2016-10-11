PK East Flea Market

Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – The Possum Kingdom East Volunteer Fire/EMS Auxiliary holds its monthly Flea Market sale at 142 La Villa Road at Possum Kingdom Lake. All proceeds from sales benefit the Possum Kingdom East Volunteer Fire/EMS departments. To donate items or volunteer, call Doris King at 817-994-5486, Roberta Carnley at 214-542-1297, or Debbie Bird at 940-452-8046. Also, visit pkfire-ems.com for more information.

PK Women’s Club meets

Thursday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. – The Possum Kingdom Women’s Club meets at the PK Chamber of Commerce Building. The program will be “Air Evac Demonstration,” by Rhonda Dean. New members are welcome. For more information, call Sue McCormick at 214-502-2908.

GEMS annual craft show, bake sale

Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Graford EMS Auxiliary holds its annual Craft Show/Bake Sale at the Graford Lions Club in Graford. There will be a raffle for a six-piece patio set with grill; tickets are on sale now. The drawing will be held at the Craft Show; need not be present to win. The patio set is portable, perfect for backyard cookouts, camping or football tail-gating. Vendor booth spaces are free! Call Becky at 940-654-0683 or Cinda at 940-682-1566 to reserve a space or to purchase raffle tickets.